How to help an Owasso nonprofit fight food insecurity in Oklahoma

Owasso Community Resources is working to combat food insecurity in northern Oklahoma by providing essential food assistance to hundreds of families each week but is struggling to keep shelves stocked due to increased demand and recent USDA budget cuts.

By: Jayden Brannon

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma is one of seven states with a food insecurity rate higher than the national average.

This means that many families are struggling to get enough food, especially as economic pressures continue to grow. Owasso Community Resources is helping to fight that but needs help from the community.





What is Owasso Community Resources?

Owasso Community Resources is a nonprofit that helps to provide basic needs to those living in Owasso, Collinsville, Sperry, and other northern areas of Owasso. The organization works to transform the lives of those who may be facing economic hardship with help, hope, and basic assistance.

How is Owasso Community Resources helping to address food insecurity in Oklahoma?

Owasso Community Resources (OCR) helps hundreds of families each month by providing fresh produce, meat, and non-perishable items. Executive Director Randy Cowling says that OCR serves around 300 families each week, but with increasing demand, they're having trouble keeping their shelves stocked.

Why is it hard to keep the shelves full?

Randy Cowling explains that due to recent USDA budget cuts, they are no longer able to rely on USDA-provided food, which was typically free. This has impacted their budget, and they now have to purchase food from other sources, which is difficult for a nonprofit organization. As demand continues to rise, OCR is finding it harder to meet the needs of the community but is working the best it can.

How many families does Owasso Community Resources currently serve?

Cowling says Owasso Community Resources serves between 50 and 70 families a day, with each family allowed to come once a week. He says they serve roughly 300 families every week, with a combination of fresh produce, dairy, and deli items. Cowling says they serve anywhere between 400-600 families with staple grocery sacks handed out once per month.

How can people help support Owasso Community Resources?

Donations are encouraged for shelf-stable items like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, canned goods, and other non-perishable food. Financial donations are also essential, as they allow OCR to purchase items in bulk at lower costs. Additionally, the Owasso Library is hosting a food drive through the end of March, and people can drop off items there.

Where is the Owasso Resource Center?