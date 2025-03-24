Outdoor pics with Tess: Lottie's first antler shed hunt

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Monday, March 24th 2025, 5:24 am

By: Tess Maune


Tess and her family went on their own outdoor adventure over the weekend, taking Lottie on her first antler shed hunt.

They found several, but this was her first.

Their time outside wore her out, and she was asleep by the end of the short walk through the woods.

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

