2 men killed in multi-vehicle crash on Muskogee Turnpike; Investigation underway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men are dead following a crash involving several vehicles along the Muskogee Turnpike just north of Porter on Monday.

By: Brooke Cox

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened between Coweta and Muskogee around 5 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not been released but troopers have confirmed that two men, Baylor Butler, 31, of Muskogee, and Stevie Ray Carter, 26, of Gore were pronounced dead at the scene. Both of those men were in the car driven by another man who is said to be in serious condition at a Tulsa hospital.

Emergency crews including at ground ambulances and a medical helicopter worked the scene, which closed the roadway for over four hours.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

