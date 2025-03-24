Why senior dogs make great pets: adopt from Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue

Rico, a 9 to 10-year-old German Shepherd, is seeking a forever home through the Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue, where he can offer companionship and enjoy a relaxed lifestyle with his new family.

Senior dogs often face greater challenges when it comes to adoption, with those seven years or older having only about a 25% chance of finding a home, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

In contrast, younger dogs have a much higher adoption rate of approximately 60%.

Despite the odds, the Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue (OKGSR) is working hard to find a forever home for one of their senior dogs, Rico.

Meet Rico: The Distinguished Gentleman

Rico, estimated to be 9 to 10 years old, might be a senior dog, but he’s still full of life. This sweet and laid-back German Shepherd loves his outdoor adventures, including walks and games of fetch, though he’s just as happy to rest afterward.

Despite his age, Rico’s friendly nature and playful demeanor remain strong.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue

Personality and Compatibility

Initially shy, Rico quickly becomes a loyal companion once he feels comfortable. He thrives in a calm environment and enjoys the company of calm children.

Although his feelings about cats are unknown, Rico has shown to be non-reactive to other dogs.

His well-behaved demeanor was even showcased when he participated in the Veterans Day Parade, proving he’s both confident and adaptable.

A Perfect Match for the Right Family

Rico is now ready for a home of his own. His foster sister is eager to return to being the only dog, leaving Rico with the opportunity to find a forever family. If you’re seeking a calm, affectionate companion who enjoys a mix of outdoor activity and cozy cuddles, Rico may be the perfect fit.

How to Adopt Rico

If you’re interested in adopting Rico or another dog from OKGSR, you can apply online at oklahomagsr.org or email oklahomagsr@gmail.com for more information.

Why Senior Dogs Make Great Pets

Senior dogs, like Rico, often make wonderful companions. They require less exercise than younger dogs and are typically already potty trained.

Their calm, laid-back nature makes them easier to manage, especially for those looking for a pet with a more relaxed lifestyle.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue

Additionally, senior dogs often don’t require the same level of training that puppies do, making them an appealing option for many potential adopters.

Unfortunately, some shelters may prioritize the intake of younger dogs, sometimes even euthanizing older dogs when space is limited.

This is why adopting a senior dog like Rico can provide a much-needed second chance for these loyal pets.





Volunteer Opportunities at Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue

OKGSR is also in need of volunteers at its boarding facility. Volunteers help exercise the dogs, take them on walks, and provide essential care such as baths and socialization.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue

This is crucial for dogs who don’t have foster homes, as it helps them stay socialized and healthy while waiting for adoption.

By adopting a senior dog like Rico, you’re not just providing a loving home—you're giving them a well-deserved chance at happiness in their golden years.

