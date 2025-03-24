Oklahoma Arbor Week: How Tulsa is marking the annual celebration of trees

The last full week of March is recognized as Oklahoma Arbor Week. The annual celebration aims to raise awareness about the environmental, health, social, and economic benefits trees provide.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

The last full week of March is recognized as Oklahoma Arbor Week. The state first began celebrating it in March 1982. Up With Trees, the caretakers of Tulsa's canopy, have several free events planned this week to mark the occasion. Executive Director Steve Grantham explained what the annual celebration is all about.





Q: What is Arbor Day?

A: The origins of Arbor Day date back to April 10, 1872 when Julius Sterling Morton got a group of people together to plant trees in Nebraska. Over 100 years later Oklahoma established a full Arbor Week in March, which is more suitable for tree planting than the traditional date.

Q: Why should we plant trees?

A: Tree planting during Oklahoma Arbor Week aims to raise awareness about the environmental, health, social, and economic benefits trees provide. "They offput oxygen, they sequester carbon, they give us great shade, they improve property values, people go out and walk more and therefore are more healthy, people will stay longer, and spend more in places that have trees."

Q: Why should we prune trees?

A: "If they are not taken care of they can break down over time, if they are not properly pruned pests and diseases can come in." Up With Trees will have two pruning training sessions this week that are free and open to the public. "We want pruning done the right way, so we are going to train everybody how to be safe, how to do it properly, and how to make your tree happier and healthier."

Q: When and where are the Arbor Week events in Tulsa?

A: Up With Trees has several events planned for Oklahoma Arbor Week from planting trees to teaching people how to care for them. See the full schedule below.

DIY Birdhouse Class

Tuesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Up With Trees at 1102 South Boston Ave. Free admission Transform a variety of materials into cozy birdhouses, learn about birdhouse placement, and gain valuable tips on attracting various bird species to your backyard Click here to reserve your spot

City of Tulsa Arbor Day Planting

Wednesday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Riggs Park at 10018 South 93rd East Ave. Free admission All skill levels welcome Wear comfortable clothes and bring your gardening gloves Click here to reserve your spot

Training on Proper Tree Pruning Techniques

March 27 & March 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday's training is at the Tulsa Health Department at 5635 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Saturday training is at an Up With Trees site at 13th & Detroit Free admission Learn the dos and don'ts of tree pruning from experts in the field To reserve a spot for Thursday click here and for Saturday click here





For more information about Up With Trees visit their website.