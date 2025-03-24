Glenpool Schools lift lockdown after confusion over ROTC drill rifle prop; See the District's statement

The lockdown at Glenpool Public Schools has been lifted after reports of a potential intruder with a weapon were disproven by authorities on Monday.

Monday, March 24th 2025, 10:44 am

By: Drake Johnson


GLENPOOL, Okla. -

Glenpool Public Schools is no longer under lockdown after reports of a potential intruder seen on campus Monday.

The district went on brief lockdown after a current student was seen retrieving a "drill rifle" prop used in band or ROTC from their vehicle, the district confirmed. The school said someone reported this and as a precaution, the school went on lockdown.

This was at the Glenpool Public Schools campus near E. 44th Place and South Fern Street.

GPS Superintendent Curtis Layton confirmed to News On 6 that the buildings are no longer under lockdown as of 10:10 a.m.

Glenpool Public Schools statement on lockdown:

"This morning at a Glenpool Public School campus, someone saw a person retrieve from the trunk of a car what looked like a rifle from a distance, and reported it to the proper authorities. As a precaution, schools were placed on lockdown. Glenpool Police Department checked the buildings, and were able to definitively determine the ‘rifle’ was a drill rifle (prop for band and ROTC), not an actual weapon, and that the person who retrieved it was a current student. At no time were any students in danger, nor was there ever an intruder on campus. Schools have released the lockdown. 

The School posted the following statement to social media just before 10 a.m.

"Please do not come to school as entry into buildings will not be allowed until secured," the district shared online. "All students are currently safe."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

