'Chiefsaholic' pleads guilty to 2022 Bixby bank robbery: Here's what led to Monday's plea

Xaviar Babudar, known as 'Chiefsaholic,' pleaded guilty to robbing a Bixby bank at gunpoint and cutting off his ankle monitor while on bond.

By: David Prock, Reagan Ledbetter

Xaviar Babudar, the convicted bank robber known as "ChiefsAholic," pleaded guilty Monday in Tulsa County District Court to robbing a Bixby bank teller at gunpoint in 2022.





Xaviar Babudar went into a Bixby bank in December of 2022 wearing a mask, pointed a gun in the face of a bank teller, and took off with cash. Babudar left on a bike and Bixby Police later arrested him and found the cash, mask, and a CO2 pistol.





Babudar entered a blind plea without a pre-negotiated deal from prosecutors.





"What they went through there was incredibly traumatic and so we want him to be held accountable. That's very important," said Asst. Tulsa County DA Morgan Medders.





Babudar also pled guilty to cutting off his ankle monitor while out on bond and going on the run for months. Babudar was arrested in California in the summer of 2023 and later pled guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison last fall.





Tulsa County prosecutors were determined to get Babudar back to Tulsa to prosecute him for his crimes in Oklahoma.





"If you'll recall he was caught here first then he left so we want him to finish things up here. We believe he should be held accountable here in our state court and we are hoping the judge will sentence him to more time," said Medders.





Babudar's attorney Jay Swab said his client is remorseful and wants to take responsibility for his actions.





"I think it's consistent with his position this entire time. From the get-go, he has been prepared to take responsibility. I think Brett would echo this, we are only here to get a just resolution and I think this is a step in the right direction," said Swab.





His sentencing will be determined by a judge, with a hearing set for May.





Chiefsaholic Criminal Timeline:

2022

Xaviar Babudar gained recognition as "Chiefsaholic," a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who attended games in a wolf costume.

December 2022

Dec. 16, 2022:

Babudar was arrested in Bixby, Oklahoma, for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union at gunpoint. Police reported he was found with a weapon and cash at the time of his arrest​

2023

Feb. 3, 2023:

Babudar appeared in Tulsa court, where his bond was reduced from $250,000 to $80,000 despite prosecutors' concerns about his flight risk. Prosecutors claimed he used a CO2 pistol to threaten a bank employee during the robbery. Conditions of his release included wearing an ankle monitor and not leaving the state.

March 2023:

Babudar failed to appear for a court hearing, leading to a warrant for his arrest with a $1 million bond. He reportedly removed his ankle monitor and went on the run.

·June 8, 2023:

A robbery occurred at Heritage Bank in Sparks, Nevada. Surveillance photos linked Babudar to this incident, adding to the growing list of alleged crimes.

July 3, 2023:

A robbery in El Dorado Hills, California was also attributed to Babudar through surveillance photos.

July 10, 2023: The FBI arrested Babudar in Sacramento, California. He was linked to a series of bank robberies across eight states. Evidence included surveillance footage and financial transactions involving casino chips totaling over $1 million. According to court documents, the FBI connected him to robberies dating back to March of 2022, hitting banks in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha, and Nashville.

August 2023:

Babudar waived his right to a preliminary hearing and dismissed his public defender. Federal prosecutors connected him to additional bank robberies in Nevada and California during his time on the run.

2024

February 2024:

Babudar pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing or attempting to rob 11 banks in seven states and laundering money through casinos. He agreed to pay $532,675 in restitution and forfeit items purchased with stolen funds, including an autographed Patrick Mahomes painting.

Sept. 5, 2024:

Babudar was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for his crimes.

Sept. 6, 2024:

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced he would not drop state charges against Babudar for the Bixby robbery and planned to request his return to Oklahoma to face prosecution. Kunzweiler expressed frustration with the federal system, which allowed Babudar to be released on bond.

Jan. 10, 2025:

Babudar the convicted bank robber is extradited back in the Tulsa County Jail. Babudar was transferred from the high-security prison in Florence Colorado where he's serving his federal sentence. Babudar is set to appear in Tulsa County court on Monday to face state charges for the Bixby robbery.

Jan. 13, 2025

Babudar appeared in court for his preliminary hearing. The judge set Babudar's trial for April 7th of this year.

March 24, 2025





