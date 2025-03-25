‘Something told me to get out:' Claremore man on surviving 2024 tornado

A powerful tornado tore through Claremore in May 2024, leaving damage in several areas, and taking direct aim at a mobile home park. In the aftermath, one man’s story stands as a testament to survival and resilience.

By: Bella Roddy

-

In the aftermath, one man’s story stands as a testament to survival and resilience. That's why it's so important to have a safe place to go during severe weather. Meteorologist Alan Crone shared one man's story of survival.

There are still reminders of the tornado that tore through Claremore. "The amount of tree damage that's right out there is crazy," Kyle Evans said.

If you know where to look. "...see where the tops are all gone," he said.

For Evans, it's hard to forget the night of the storm. "Sheer fright... sheer fright... just knowing what's barreling down on you and you can't see," Evans said.

Evans was in his home at Oaks Mobile Home Park when the storm came through. "I usually don't have no fear of the weather or anything, but that night I walked outside seven or eight different times just watching the sky," he said.

"Something told me to get out of here, so I jumped in the truck and made it about six, seven blocks, and stuff—tree limbs, trash, whatever—was blown across the road, across my hood," Evans said.

While neither a mobile home nor a vehicle is a safe place during severe weather, Evans made it out unharmed. But when he got back to his house, he found a century-old oak tree cutting right through the middle of it. "The master bedroom was totally just crushed right down there. It sank the mattress and the box spring down into the dirt about two feet," he said.

Evans spent that night and the days ahead checking on his neighbors. "We're all out, all out trying to make sure everybody's OK," he said.

While he was able to buy the house next door, an empty lot now serves as a daily reminder of nature's fury. "This is where you used to live right here?" Crone asked. "Yes sir, right here next to this with covered porch, carport was right here," Evans said.

These days, Evans is more aware than ever about the danger Oklahoma's weather can bring.

"I've been woke up in the middle of the night several times since then just because the wind is blowing. You know, siding will crinkle or something—'hey, what was that?'" he said.

He knows where the nearest safe room is and has a plan for when storms get too close. And he's thankful for the reminder of how precious life is. "If I'd been in bed, I wouldn't be here. You don't think so? I know, I know so—I wouldn't be here," Evans said.

