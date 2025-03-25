Tulsa woman arrested, accused of stealing thousands from Target store

A serial larceny suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a local Target was arrested on Sunday, police say.

By: Drake Johnson

A woman was arrested and accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Target in Tulsa on Sunday, police say.

Tulsa Police said officers were called to the store along South Yale Avenue after the employees engaged with known larceny suspect Courtney Bryant.

Investigators said Bryant left behind a cart with nearly $900 worth of merchandise after being confronted by security.

Police saw Bryant attempting to leave the building and brought her inside to investigate, where security reviewed previous theft allegations.

Detectives said Bryant stole more than $2,000 worth of items in the past six months alone, and in total it's believed she's taken more than $16,000 worth of merchandise.

Bryant was booked at David L. Moss on Grand Larceny charges.