John 3:16 Mission to host annual birthday party for Tulsans experiencing homelessness

By: Drake Johnson

For John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa, Tuesday is everybody's birthday.

The local nonprofit is hosting its annual “Everybody’s Birthday” celebration for those experiencing homelessness.

The event is at the downtown shelter beginning at 5:30 p.m. That's on Easton Street between Denver and Cheyenne Avenue.

The nonprofit said Andolini's is donating pizza and there will also be cake and ice cream for all guests, and an essential items bag.











