John 3:16 Mission to host annual birthday party for Tulsans experiencing homelessness

The local nonprofit is hosting its annual “Everybody’s Birthday” celebration for those experiencing homelessness.

Monday, March 24th 2025, 11:55 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

For John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa, Tuesday is everybody's birthday.

The local nonprofit is hosting its annual “Everybody’s Birthday” celebration for those experiencing homelessness.

The event is at the downtown shelter beginning at 5:30 p.m. That's on Easton Street between Denver and Cheyenne Avenue.

The nonprofit said Andolini's is donating pizza and there will also be cake and ice cream for all guests, and an essential items bag.




logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 24th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 25th, 2025