Monday Afternoon forecast with Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Monday and upcoming storm chances.
Monday, March 24th 2025, 12:52 pm
By:
Stephen Nehrenz
TULSA, Okla. -
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Monday and upcoming storm chances.
Stephen Nehrenz
Most meteorologists you meet will tell you that they have been fascinated with weather since a young age. Stephen is no exception! Born and raised in Norman in the heart of tornado alley,