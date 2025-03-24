Fire devastates historic Geary High School gymnasium causing extensive damage to property.

A fire severely damaged the historic Geary High School gymnasium, prompting emotional responses from former students and a temporary pause in classes.

By: Stephanie Maniche

One by one, former graduates of Geary High School gathered near the old gymnasium as they watched the District One road crew carry away pieces of the building where many of their memories were created.

“I wrestled a lot of matches in this one. This year we had the 80th Geary wrestling tournaments. It’s the oldest tournament in the nation,” said David Wigington who was fighting tears as he watched.

The fire not only touched the many witnessing the destruction, but has evoked emotion throughout the city of Geary.

“I was just at the store and these ladies were saying how it just made them cry. One of them said I just can’t even go look at it,” said Virginia Kodaseet. “Anytime you see something that’s been around for so long just disappear like that it kind of bothers you.”

Blaine County Emergency Director Jim Shelton said the fire happened late Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m.

He said it started in the old Geary High School gymnasium and spread to the restrooms, janitorial closets and other parts of the school.

Over two dozen fire departments assisted in the fight. All working to saving the building.

“There was a little damage to one of the classrooms there and also over here in the cafeteria section," Shelton said. "There’s a couple of classrooms in the back here that had a little bit of damage as well.”

He said a secondary roof made it difficult to fight the fire which is why the District one county road crew came in to help.

Shelton added the brick walls were so damaged from heat and age, they needed to tear them down as a safety precaution.

As of now, Superintendent Sean Buchanan said students will not be on-site tomorrow. He added they are working with groups to come up with plans but expect to finish the school year.