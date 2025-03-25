Fatal arson in Henryetta: ATF offers $5K reward for information identifying suspect

Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects involved in a fatal arson fire in Henryetta, which claimed one life on February 10.

By: MaKayla Glenn

$5,000 Reward Offered for Tips

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a deadly arson in Henryetta, Oklahoma. The fire killed Sarah Yancey, and agents are seeking the public's help to solve the case.

The Fire and Investigation Details

The fire occurred on Monday, February 10th, at 323 East Trudgeon in the early hours of the morning. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set. ATF Agent Ashley Stephens says they are assisting Henryetta Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office in the investigation.

New Footage Released by ATF

ATF agents have released video footage showing a man walking up to Yancey’s home, setting the fire, and then leaving the scene. Investigators say someone picked up the suspect at a nearby convenience store shortly after the arson.





Seeking Help from the Community

Agent Stephens emphasized that the ATF is confident that someone in the Henryetta community can help identify the suspect in the video. Additionally, they are hoping to identify the person who dropped the arsonist off at the scene.

Small Tips Could Lead to Big Break

“Even the smallest piece of information could make a difference,” said Agent Stephens. “It could be a video or just a recognition of someone. No information is too small. If it helps solve this case, it could lead to the arrest and a $5,000 reward.”

Community Impact and Justice for Victim

Agent Stephens added that making an arrest would bring justice to the victim’s family and provide answers to the community.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information about the arson fire is urged to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.