Authorities Investigate Fatal Shooting in Tulsa Neighborhood: Victim Armed with Bat Charged at Shooter, Police say

Monday, March 24th 2025, 5:16 pm
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a Tulsa neighborhood on Monday.
Tulsa Police responded to a home near East Admiral Place and S. 193rd. E. Ave. on reports of a possible shooting just before 3 p.m.
Officers told News On 6 at the scene that a man was found shot and killed in the street. According to TPD, the person who was shot had a baseball bat and charged at another man in the neighborhood. The other man pulled out a gun, shot, and killed the man.
"Due to the complexity of this case, all the evidentiary details and investigative findings will be submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s Office will thoroughly review the details and determine if charges are warranted," TPD said.
TPD responded to the scene with Tulsa Fire and EMSA. The person who fired shots is being cooperative with authorities. They are not under arrest at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
