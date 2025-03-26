WATCH Jenks football star Kaydin Jones to reveal college commitment

An Oklahoma top recruit, running back Kaydin Jones from Jenks High, will reveal his college decision on March 26. Relive his standout career as the moment approaches.

By: Jeremie Poplin

One of the top prospects in the Sooner State, 4-star Jenks running back Kaydin Jones, has announced that he will make his college commitment on March 26 at 4 p.m. CT at Jenks High School.





Previous Coverage

The 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker narrowed his list down to five schools on January 22: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.









Oklahoma State University has recently made a strong push for Jones, hosting him on an unofficial visit this month. Coach Mike Gundy also made an in-person recruiting visit to Jenks several days after Jones narrowed his list to five schools.









Jones burst on the scene early in his career and has been on the radar of major programs since his freshman year at Broken Arrow, where he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. In total, the OKPreps star has rushed for 3,900 yards while also contributing to the passing game and returning kicks. He's currently 11th on the all-time Jenks rushing stats, and he's 1,110 yards behind second-place Treyvonne Barre. His father is eighth in the standings, 317 yards ahead of his son. Jones is one of 10 players to rush for 200+ in a game at least twice, tying his dad. As a receiver out of the backfield, He's 12th all-time with 70 catches in his career, and he's on pace to go over 100 receptions and he will become one of 19 players with 1,000 receiving yards.





Kaydin Jones - Class of 2026

Position: Running Back

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs

High School: Jenks High School, Jenks, Oklahoma

Class: 2026

Recruiting Status: 4-Star (with some 3-star rankings)

Recruiting Rankings by Major Services:

On3 Industry Ranking:

Overall Rank: #321 Position Rank: #23 Running Back State Rank: #3 in Oklahoma

Rivals:

Position Rank: #7 Running Back in 2026 State Rank: #2 in Oklahoma

247Sports:

Position Rank: #26 Running Back State Rank: #3 in Oklahoma Rating: 3-Star (No. 317 Overall)

ESPN (Scout):

Position Rank: #10 Running Back in 2026 (Rankings available but not updated for state-specific)

A legacy recruit, Jones is the son of former Oklahoma running back Kejuan Jones. Oklahoma has had a significant edge in his recruitment, with the Sooners hosting him multiple times on campus. Other elite programs nationwide, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Oregon, have all extended offers.