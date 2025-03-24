OSU wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson reflects on NCAA Wrestling title, Air Force journey, and Olympic goals

Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson completed a dream season, finishing 30-0 and securing his first NCAA heavyweight title with a dramatic 5-4 victory over top-seeded Gable Steveson. Hendrickson, a fifth-year senior from Newton, Kansas, snapped Steveson’s 73-match winning streak in the process.

Monday, March 24th 2025, 4:21 pm

By: Drake Johnson


Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson completed a dream season, finishing 30-0 and securing his first NCAA heavyweight title with a dramatic 5-4 victory over top-seeded Gable Steveson.

Hendrickson, a fifth-year senior from Newton, Kansas, snapped Steveson’s 73-match winning streak in the process.

In this Q&A, Hendrickson discusses the emotions of his championship moment, his training, and his future with the U.S. Air Force.

STORY: OSU's Wyatt Hendrickson stuns in Olympic gold medalist Steveson for 285-pound title
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 24th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025