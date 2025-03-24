OSU wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson reflects on NCAA Wrestling title, Air Force journey, and Olympic goals

Monday, March 24th 2025, 4:21 pm
Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson completed a dream season, finishing 30-0 and securing his first NCAA heavyweight title with a dramatic 5-4 victory over top-seeded Gable Steveson.
Hendrickson, a fifth-year senior from Newton, Kansas, snapped Steveson’s 73-match winning streak in the process.
In this Q&A, Hendrickson discusses the emotions of his championship moment, his training, and his future with the U.S. Air Force.
OSU's Wyatt Hendrickson stuns in Olympic gold medalist Steveson for 285-pound title
