Plane landed safely after diverting at Tulsa International Airport

A plane headed from Milwaukee to Dallas Fort Worth landed safely at the Tulsa International Airport on Monday after diverting due to a mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.

Monday, March 24th 2025, 4:20 pm

By: Katie Alexander


TULSA, Okla. -

AA says the plane has been taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team, and that customers will be re-accommodated on different flights.

A representative of the Tulsa International Airport said there didn't appear to be any damage to the plane as it was landing.
