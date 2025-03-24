Plane landed safely after diverting at Tulsa International Airport

A plane headed from Milwaukee to Dallas Fort Worth landed safely at the Tulsa International Airport on Monday after diverting due to a mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.

By: Katie Alexander

AA says the plane has been taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team, and that customers will be re-accommodated on different flights.

A representative of the Tulsa International Airport said there didn't appear to be any damage to the plane as it was landing.