Plane landed safely after diverting at Tulsa International Airport

Monday, March 24th 2025, 4:20 pm
A plane headed from Milwaukee to Dallas Fort Worth landed safely at the Tulsa International Airport on Monday after diverting due to a mechanical issue, according to American Airlines.
AA says the plane has been taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team, and that customers will be re-accommodated on different flights.
A representative of the Tulsa International Airport said there didn't appear to be any damage to the plane as it was landing.
