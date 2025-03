The City of Broken Arrow is gathering resident input for a major update to Elam Park, focusing on potential features for the 53 acres of land.

By: David Prock

-

The City of Broken Arrow is asking residents for input on a planned major update to Elam Park.





The survey asks what residents would like to see on the mostly undeveloped 53 acres of land. City Manager Michael Spurgeon is here with more details.