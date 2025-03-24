Sand Springs salon offers free hair services for victims of Oklahoma wildfires

A Sand Springs salon is helping victims of the wildfires in Oklahoma the best way it knows how; pampering guests with free hair care services!

By: Eden Jones

A Sand Springs salon is helping victims of the wildfires in Oklahoma the best way it knows how.

A Salon Stepping Up

Rumors Salon in Sand Springs decided to provide free hair services for people impacted by the Oklahoma wildfires. Hairstylists provided complimentary hair washes and blowouts.

“I know how much it makes you feel better when your hair doesn't smell like smoke, has ash in it, is crunchy, dry,” said Abbi Napier, the manager at the salon.

A Sense of Normalcy

By providing these services, the salon hopes to show the fire victims they are cared for.

“Being able to get your hair washed and feel pampered for a moment, it makes you feel like a person again, like this is just any other day for me, a regular Monday to get my hair done,” said Illia Stanfield.

She lost her home in the Mannford wildfire. "It's just ash,” she said.

The Little Things

Napier says it truly is the little things that make the biggest difference in a tragedy like this.

“I can’t build a house, but I can wash your hair, I can blow dry it and just make you feel a little bit better about yourself and the situation,” she said.

Stanfield finds comfort in those little things and hopes they add up.

“It’s not every day that salons will do this, it’s not every day that some of the businesses that have poured out help will do that. I’m sad it's taken a tragedy but I’m grateful these people are here," she said.

