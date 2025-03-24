Navigating Tax Season: Understanding Energy Efficiency Credits with Paul Hood

Monday, March 24th 2025, 5:18 pm
It's Money Monday, a day when we invited our financial expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs to the station to give our viewers som financial and tax advice. With just a few weeks left to file your taxes, many people are seeking information about available tax credits.
One viewer reached out to ask about the energy efficiency credits introduced under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and the eligibility requirements for these credits.
