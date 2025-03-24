Caring for Caregivers tax credit available for Oklahomans

Taxes are due in just over three weeks, and Oklahomans who care for elderly caregivers can apply for a new tax credit when they file.

This is the first year people can apply for the "Caring for Caregivers" tax credit.

It's for people who make under $50,000 as a single filer or $100,000 as a joint filer.

People who care for family members that are 62 or older can apply for up to $2,000 a year, or $3,000 if the person is a veteran or has dementia.

It covers things Medicare doesn't cover, like ramps or home modifications.

Click here to check if you qualify for the tax credit.

Tax day is April 15.

