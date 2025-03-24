Tulsa City employee honored by Mayor Nichols for rescuing 2 from fire

Tulsa’s mayor honored a city employee Monday for rescuing two people from a fire—despite not being a firefighter.

By: Emory Bryan

-

Tulsa’s mayor honored a city employee Monday for rescuing two people from a fire—despite not being a firefighter.

City worker saves lives

Luke Ledoux, a member of a city pothole crew, was recognized at City Hall for his actions after spotting smoke near Admiral and Sheridan while on the job. Ledoux helped get a woman and a child out of a burning home.

"I get to recognize somebody who, according to him, just did something that anybody would do," Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said.

Ledoux downplayed his actions, but city officials say his quick thinking saved lives.

"Just kind of got them both and motivated them both out, and by then the garage and kitchen were smoking real bad. It was probably 30 seconds before the whole place was on fire. Just did what I thought anybody else would have done," Ledoux said.

Recognition for heroism

The city honored Ledoux with the “City Star” award, which recognizes employees who go above and beyond their duties.

"He would like to think that most people would do the same thing, but not everybody would. I think it's awesome he did what he did, and I'm glad he got recognized for it," Public Works Manager Tim McCorkell said.

The City of Tulsa confirmed the woman and child were uninjured.