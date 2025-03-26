'I did what I had to do:' Man says he shot and killed a man after getting hit with a baseball bat in Tulsa

After being attacked with a baseball bat, Charles Berry said he had no choice but to fatally shoot 36-year-old Dane Swets. "I should be embarrassed -- what happened; you're not supposed to kill, but you got to do certain things in life. Anybody who thinks I enjoy it, they're dead wrong," he said.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

A man says he shot and killed a man in self-defense on Monday in Tulsa.

Charles Berry says the man, identified as Dane Swets by TPD on Wednesday, was beating him with a baseball bat.

Berry says he had no other option but to shoot.

A familiar face

Charles Berry was working on his cars in his driveway when Swets, whom he says he had seen many times, started walking toward Berry with a baseball bat.

"Said he's going to teach me a lesson," said Berry.

Berry says he's seen Swets around the neighborhood and that he was homeless with mental health problems, but Berry always tried to show him kindness.

"I bought him dinner a couple of days ago," said Berry.

Berry was not only scared, but also shocked when Swets hit Berry in the face. He says it broke the bat in two.

"He was going to hit me again," he said. "I couldn't believe I didn't pass out because he hit me real hard."

Berry says he grabbed his gun and shot him once, then tried to help him.

"He was walking away slowly, wasn't saying nothing, wasn't responding, and he fell over in the next driveway, and I brought him that blanket and ice pack," said Berry.

Afraid of the consequences

Berry says he yelled for someone to call 911, then ran into the house and called his wife.

"Told her I loved her, told her I probably won't be home tonight, if ever, because I don't know what's going to go on, but I did what I had to do," said Berry.

After Berry talked to the police, and they reviewed camera footage, Berry was released and allowed to return home.

Berry says he will never get over what happened.

"I should be embarrassed -- what happened; you're not supposed to kill, but you got to do certain things in life. Anybody who thinks I enjoy it, they're dead wrong," he said.

What's next

Tulsa Police say they will turn over the findings of their investigation to the district attorney, who will decide whether to file charges.