The Eagles Are Still Flying! Oklahoma Wesleyan Punches Ticket To NAIA National Championship Game

Oklahoma Wesleyan will take on the College Of Idaho in the NAIA National Championship game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

By: Scott Pfeil

Oklahoma Wesleyan's incredible run in the NAIA National Tournament has led them to the National Championship Game. The Eagles knocked off No. 1 seed and defending national champion Freed-Hardeman (TN) 84-78 on Monday night to clinch a berth in the title game.

Dylan Phillip led OKWU with a game-high 24 points in just 25 minutes. Derrick Talton Jr. added 21 points. Yashi McKenzie was the only other Eagle in double-digits, he finished with 11.

The Oklahoma Wesleyan defensive pressure was the key to the game. The Eagles forced the Lions into 15 turnovers and cashed those in to 21 points.

Second-chance points were also crucial for the Eagles, as they converted 19 second-chance points, compared to just 8 for FHU.

Oklahoma Wesleyan can claim its second national title in program history on Tuesday night, as the Eagles face College of Idaho in the NAIA National Championship Game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.