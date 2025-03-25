Outdoor pics with Tess: Slater's monster crappie

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 5:14 am

By: Tess Maune


MCCURTAIN, Okla. -

A young angler in McCurtain reeled in some impressive crappie, making for a fishing trip to remember.

Slater Monroe caught the fish in his grandparents’ pond, landing a black crappie that weighed 1 1/2 pounds.

His excitement was evident after reeling in the hefty catch.

His grandmother, Carol Lovell, proudly shared a photo of Slater holding up the slabs, showing off the results of a successful day on the water.

