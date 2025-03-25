Outdoor pics with Tess: Slater's monster crappie

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 5:14 am
A young angler in McCurtain reeled in some impressive crappie, making for a fishing trip to remember.
Slater Monroe caught the fish in his grandparents’ pond, landing a black crappie that weighed 1 1/2 pounds.
His excitement was evident after reeling in the hefty catch.
His grandmother, Carol Lovell, proudly shared a photo of Slater holding up the slabs, showing off the results of a successful day on the water.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
