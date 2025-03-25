Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo Arrives in Tulsa for the first time

The Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo debuts in Tulsa this weekend, featuring expert seminars, hunting and fishing gear, family-friendly activities, and a showcase of Oklahoma’s top trophy bucks.

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 5:43 am

By: Tess Maune


TULSA, Okla. -

The Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo is making its debut in Tulsa, running from Friday through Sunday at the Exchange Center at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds. The event, long held in Oklahoma City, is expanding to meet growing interest from outdoor enthusiasts in the region.

What to Expect

The expo features a variety of exhibits and activities for hunters and anglers, including gear vendors, expert seminars, and opportunities to have trophy bucks officially scored. Attendees can browse hunting apparel, fishing rods, baits, lures, and other outdoor essentials.

Turkey season opens April 16, and the event offers resources to help hunters prepare. Seminars include "Thinking Like a Deer," which breaks down deer behavior month by month to help hunters improve their skills throughout the year.

Family-Friendly Activities

Designed for all ages, the expo includes a Kid Zone with inflatables, a mechanical bull, a BB gun range, and a catfish pond. The Wall of Fame showcases impressive deer from across Oklahoma, allowing hunters to compare scores and share stories.

Tickets and Schedule

Admission is $12 for a full day, with discounts available for seniors, military personnel, and free entry for children. The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 25th, 2025

November 8th, 2024

June 17th, 2024

October 5th, 2020

Top Headlines

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025