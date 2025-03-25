Deadline approaching for Tulsa Public Schools FAFSA requirement

Tulsa Public Schools seniors must complete their FAFSA applications by March 26 to meet the state graduation requirement, with support available through counselors and workshops.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Students at Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) have only a few days left to complete their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) applications in order to graduate.

This marks the first year that high school seniors across Oklahoma must meet this requirement.

As of now, more than 1,700 TPS seniors, or about 83% of the senior class, have already completed their FAFSA or opted out of the requirement.

The FAFSA helps students apply for financial aid for college, technical school, or career training.

While completing the FAFSA is now a state graduation requirement, families can opt out by submitting a form.

Back in January, only 387 seniors had met the deadline. However, that number has since increased, thanks to school-based support sessions, family workshops, and awareness campaigns.

The district is urging seniors to meet the March 26 deadline. If a student misses the cutoff, TPS will provide immediate follow-up and offer on-demand support to ensure they complete their FAFSA or opt-out form.

Counselors are available for one-on-one assistance, and families can schedule appointments either in person or via Zoom. Parents can visit TulsaSchools.org/FAFSA for additional help or to make an appointment.