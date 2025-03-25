FMAC hosts 'Mix and Master' event to support Tulsa’s music industry

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture (FMAC) will host the second "Mix and Master" event on March 25, offering free educational opportunities for local musicians, focusing on performing rights organizations and music publishing.

By: Brooke Cox

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture (FMAC) is continuing its commitment to local music professionals with the second installment of its educational series, Mix and Master.

In partnership with Sounds OK, this event aims to provide free educational resources to creatives in the Tulsa music industry.

Event Details

The Mix and Master series launched in February with a focus on "Accounting Essentials for Musicians," helping participants understand the basics of managing a music business.

The second event, taking place on Tuesday, March 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Vanguard Tulsa, will explore the topic of "Understanding PROs and the Publishing Process."

Image Provided By: Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture

Guest speakers Seth Saltzman (ASCAP) and Robert Clement (AllTrack) will cover important aspects of performing rights organizations (PROs) and music publishing, including the collection and distribution of royalties, the role of music publishers, and how publishing deals work.

Attendees will also learn about key revenue streams, song registration, legal considerations, and emerging trends in rights management.

Networking and Education Opportunities

The event offers attendees an hour of networking with fellow musicians and music professionals, followed by a panel discussion with top industry executives.

This collaborative environment is designed to help musicians build valuable industry connections while gaining insights on diversifying income and advancing their careers.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture

A Growing Community of Musicians

The first Mix and Master event in February saw strong attendance, with over 40 RSVPs. This response highlights the growing demand for educational opportunities and industry connections that many musicians in Tulsa often lack.

Free Event, RSVP Required

"Mix and Master" is free to attend, but interested participants must RSVP in advance through the official registration form. While the event is free, a cash bar will be available offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Looking Ahead

Future sessions of the Mix and Master series will cover a variety of topics essential to managing and growing a creative business.

Topics will include financial planning, leveraging exposure through television and streaming platforms, and more.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture

How You Can Support Tulsa’s Music Scene

Even if you aren’t a musician, FMAC encourages the public to support the local music community. Following their social media accounts or subscribing to their newsletter are great ways to stay connected and find out how you can support talented local artists.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the Mix and Master RSVP page. Stay updated with FMAC’s latest events by following them on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information

For more details about FMAC and its initiatives, visit VisitTulsa.com.