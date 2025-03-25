FC Tulsa Academy: Tulsa's professional soccer team launches youth development program

FC Tulsa and Blitz Academy FC have partnered to launch the FC Tulsa Academy, offering youth players in the Tulsa area professional-grade coaching and training facilities to pursue their dreams of playing soccer professionally without leaving the city.

By: Alyssa Miller

Youth soccer players in the Tulsa area now have a clear path to pursue their dreams of playing professionally. FC Tulsa and Blitz Academy FC have teamed up to launch the FC Tulsa Academy. Mario Sanchez, the technical director for FC Tulsa, said giving back to the local youth soccer community has been the goal since owners J.W., Ryan, and Kyle Craft bought the team in 2019.





What is it?

FC Tulsa Academy is the first ever push into the youth development market for FC Tulsa. The goal is to eliminate the need for young players to leave Tulsa to pursue their dreams of professional soccer.

"We say dream local," Sanchez continued saying, "We want our kids here in the greater Tulsa area to have that dream that one day they can play for FC Tulsa and then maybe represent our youth national teams and national teams one day."





How is it different from club soccer?

FC Tulsa Academy offers young soccer players, both boys and girls, access to professional-grade coaching and training facilities. The academy will be based out of the Ascension St. John Sportsplex, which features state-of-the-art amenities, including a weight room, locker rooms, and both grass and turf fields.

"We are redoing all the grass fields her,e and then we have the performance center inside, we have rooms that we can do video in, and have team meetings," said Sanchez.





Where can I sign up?

Youth soccer players ages 6 to 19 are encouraged to try out for FC Tulsa Academy. Based on each individual child's skill level and age they will be placed on a team. Sanchez said, "Too many kids drop out of sport,s and we want to make sure that we create a fun environment but one where they are also learning and being competitive."

Tryouts begin in May. Those interested can get more information by filling out this form.