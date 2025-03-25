The Hot Seat: Tulsa Drillers GM Mike Melega on the business of Minor League Baseball

Tulsa Drillers GM Mike Malaga discusses the evolution of Minor League Baseball, its expanding business model, and the fan experience beyond the game.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Minor League Baseball has transformed dramatically over the years, evolving into a business model far beyond its humble, "mom-and-pop" roots.

Mike Melega, president and general manager of the Tulsa Drillers, spoke with Scott Mitchell and explained how the industry now operates on a larger, more professional scale.

The Drillers are part of a group owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, which also owns teams like the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

With over 40 affiliated clubs across the U.S., it’s clear that Minor League Baseball is a far cry from the small-town operation it once was.

MiLB Shift

Melega emphasized that the role of Minor League Baseball has shifted. It is no longer just about selling hot dogs and beer during games. The focus has expanded to creating diverse business opportunities and engaging deeply with the community.

This involves filling venues with non-game events, including soccer matches, and hosting around 85 to 90 events annually. With approximately 270 days where the venue is open, there is a strategic focus on maximizing the use of these venues.

Additionally, there is a growing real estate component to Minor League operations, with developments often taking place around stadiums, similar to Major League Baseball’s model.

Excitement and Passion for the Game

Despite being in the industry for over 30 years, Melega remains just as passionate about his work as he was when he started as an intern in 1994.

The dynamic nature of Minor League Baseball keeps things exciting, and Melega's enthusiasm hasn’t waned.

For him, the appeal lies in the ever-changing landscape of the industry, where no two days are ever the same.

The Role of Minor League Baseball in Testing New Rules

One of the key innovations in baseball, the pitch clock, was first tested in Minor League Baseball before being adopted by Major League Baseball.

As part of the agreement between Minor League and Major League Baseball, the Minor Leagues serve as a testing ground for new rules aimed at improving the game.

According to Melega, this collaboration between the two leagues allows for new rules to be perfected before reaching the big leagues, benefiting both players and fans alike.

For example, the pitch clock was introduced in the Minors first, allowing time for adjustments before it became a staple in Major League Baseball.

Running an Entertainment Venue

Managing a Minor League Baseball team is more akin to running an entertainment venue than just a sports franchise.

Beyond the game itself, the Drillers focus on several aspects of the business: food services, merchandise sales, and the fan experience.

With approximately 400 employees during the season, the team works closely with local non-profits and school fundraisers while also ensuring the quality of the food and merchandise operations.

Additionally, maintaining a relationship with the Dodgers organization is central to the Drillers’ core mission of providing a platform for player development.

A Strong Start to the 2025 Season

The Drillers’ 2025 season opener against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on April 4 promises a memorable start.

The event will feature a Little League parade, and fans will receive a 2025 schedule magnet.

As with every season, the opening night will include a post-game fireworks show, setting the tone for another exciting year of Minor League Baseball.

For those looking for an affordable and fun family outing, Drillers games offer an exciting and social experience, with something for everyone.