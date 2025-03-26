Thunder at Kings preview: injury report, last meeting, odds, where to watch

Thunder finish two game road trip in Sacramento looking for win 60 on season as Kings fight to remain in playoff hunt.

By: News 9, News On 6

Watch the news conference with the Kings' Interim Head Coach, Doug Christie here:









The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) finish up a two game road trip out west against the Sacramento Kings (35-36). OKC has won their last six games, including Sunday, they narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101. Meanwhile, the Kings are struggling, having lost three consecutive games and falling below .500 for the first time in nearly a month. This is the second game in back-to-back games for Sacramento after losing 113-95 to Boston Celtics on Monday. OKC has an opportunity to improve on the shooting numbers from Sunday, as the Kings have allowed opponents 19 or more three's in 14 games this season.





Full Injury Report

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Strain

Hartenstein, Isaiah Available Injury/Illness - Nasal; Fracture

Holmgren, Chet Available Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Strain

Wallace, Cason Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Contusion

Wiggins, Aaron Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain

Sacramento Kings

Carter, Devin Available -

McDermott, Doug Available -

Monk, Malik Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Illness









Domantas Sabonis did return Monday vs Boston almost a full week earlier than expected.









Last Matchup





Aaron Wiggins delivered a career-high 41 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a dominant 144-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on February 1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 29 points and nine assists for the Thunder (38-9), who set new season highs in both points and rebounds (70). Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 14 rebounds, Jaylin Williams had 13, and Kenrich Williams added 11.

Wiggins, filling in for the injured Jalen Williams, was on fire, making 16 of 30 field goals and hitting 6 of 14 three-pointers. He poured in 14 points during the fourth quarter alone.

Lu Dort also played a key role, posting 20 points and eight rebounds. Oklahoma City had a 70-37 rebounding edge.





Looking Ahead

Thunder host the Grizz on Thursday night. Memphis is currently tied for the 4th spot with the Lakers, but only a game out of 3rd in the West.





Game Info

March 25, 2025, 9:00

Golden One Center , Sacramento

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, TNT





Odds

Thunder are listed as 10 point favorites via FanDuel



