How to handle a nosebleed: expert advice from OSU Medicine

Nosebleeds are common and often caused by dry air, allergies, or minor trauma, and they can usually be stopped by applying firm pressure while leaning forward, but persistent or severe cases may require medical attention.

By: Brooke Cox

Nosebleeds can happen to anyone, often at inconvenient times. Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, explains that seasonal changes play a significant role.

"When it's dry, windy, and allergy season is in full swing, your nasal passages can become irritated, leading to nosebleeds." Allergies can cause blood vessels inside the nose to expand, making them more prone to rupture.

Other common causes include nose picking, blowing the nose forcefully, or physical trauma.

"Anything you do up there—whether it's picking your nose or trying to get rid of a stubborn booger—can lead to a nosebleed," Dr. Chronister said.

What to Do When a Nosebleed Starts

A common misconception is that tilting the head back will help stop a nosebleed, but Dr. Chronister advises against this.

"We need to apply pressure just like we would with any other bleeding wound. Hold both sides of the soft part of your nose firmly for at least 10 to 15 minutes—without peeking."

Dr. Chronister recommends leaning forward slightly while applying pressure to prevent blood from flowing down the throat. If available, a nasal spray containing oxymetazoline (like Afrin) can help shrink blood vessels and reduce bleeding.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Most nosebleeds are resolved with proper at-home care, but there are situations where medical attention is necessary. According to Dr. Chronister, you should seek help if:

The bleeding does not stop after multiple attempts to apply pressure. You experience difficulty breathing, dizziness, or extreme fatigue. A nosebleed can occur after surgery or if you have a nasal growth. You take blood thinners, such as aspirin, which may prevent clotting. You have high blood pressure or a recent facial injury.

"If you're feeling pale, tired, or confused, you may have lost a significant amount of blood," Dr. Chronister said. In some cases, persistent nosebleeds may require emergency treatment or hospitalization.

Who Is Most at Risk?

While nosebleeds are common in children due to nose-picking and dry nasal passages, they can affect adults as well.

"There's actually a bimodal distribution," Dr. Chronister explained. "They are most common in children under 10 and adults between 45 and 65 due to hormonal changes."

Key Takeaways

Dr. Chronister assures that most nosebleeds are not serious. Applying firm pressure, leaning forward, and waiting at least 10 minutes before checking can help stop the bleeding. If symptoms worsen or persist, medical attention may be necessary.