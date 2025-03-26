Oklahoma man, former NFL running back, faces federal dog fighting charges following FBI raid in Broken Arrow

The DOJ says Leshon Eugene Johnson, a former NFL running back, is facing dog-fighting and trafficking charges after authorities took 190 dogs from his Broken Arrow home in October 2024, which is believed to be the largest amount ever taken from a single person in a dog-fighting case.

By: Drake Johnson, Sam Carrico

Federal prosecutors have charged a Broken Arrow man and former NFL running back with operating a large-scale dog-fighting ring in Broken Arrow and Haskell, seizing nearly 200 dogs in what the FBI says is its largest confiscation from a single person.

The DOJ said Leshon Eugene Johnson appeared in court last week and was charged with possession of 190 pit bull dogs used for "animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture."

News On 6 was at the home near E. 41st St. S. and County Line Road in October 2024 as authorities searched the home and recovered dozens of dogs.

FBI seizes nearly 200 dogs

Leshon Johnson, who operated Mal Kant Kennels in Broken Arrow and Krazy Side Kennels in Haskell, was breeding and selling dogs for fights, according to court documents.

Kevin Chambers, state director for Animal Wellness Action, said authorities had been investigating the case for months.

"I'm glad to see them taking dog fighting and animal fighting in general seriously."

“The FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The FBI views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts, similar to trafficking and homicides. This is yet another push in the FBI's crackdown of violent offenders harming our most innocent.”

History of dog-fighting charges

Court documents show that Johnson ran a dog-fighting operation in Broken Arrow and Haskell known as "Mal Kant Kennels." In 2004, he pleaded guilty to animal fighting charges for operating the "Krazyside Kennels."

Johnson is a former running back in the National Football League from 1994-1999, playing for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants

The DOJ said his trafficking of these fighting dogs across the country contributed to the growth of the industry and allowed Johnson to profit.

If convicted, Johnson is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

"People don't seem to quit. You would think, after the first time, he would have quit, but he didn't, and we see that over and over again, so the punishment needs to be strong. The public has asked for that. They have made it a felony for that reason."

Dogs rescued from fighting operations

Chambers said he is thankful that the dogs were rescued.

"Once you lose that empathy, then you lose it against both humans and animals, and it's, you know, it's in our best interest to police that strongly."

The indictment states that some of the dogs had names like War Pony, Dirty Mary and Boot Stomper.

Johnson’s attorney declined to comment.