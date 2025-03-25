OSU Wrestling national champions Wyatt Hendrickson, Dean Hamiti Jr. post-season press conference

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 12:11 pm
Oklahoma State national champions Wyatt Hendrickson and Dean Hamiti Jr. are holding a press conference on Tuesday after two upset title wins this weekend.
The OSU Wrestling team finished third overall at the 2025 NCAA Championships.
Hendrickson, a fifth-year senior from Newton, Kansas, snapped Gable Steveson’s 73-match winning streak for the win.
Hamiti upset No. 1 Keegan O'Toole from Missouri, 4-1.
