OSU Wrestling national champions Wyatt Hendrickson, Dean Hamiti Jr. post-season press conference

By: Drake Johnson

Oklahoma State national champions Wyatt Hendrickson and Dean Hamiti Jr. are holding a press conference on Tuesday after two upset title wins this weekend.

The OSU Wrestling team finished third overall at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Hendrickson, a fifth-year senior from Newton, Kansas, snapped Gable Steveson’s 73-match winning streak for the win.

Hamiti upset No. 1 Keegan O'Toole from Missouri, 4-1.

