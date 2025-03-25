OSU Wrestling national champions Wyatt Hendrickson, Dean Hamiti Jr. post-season press conference

OSU national champion wrestlers Wyatt Hendrickson and Dean Hamiti Jr. are addressing the media following upset wins at the 2025 NCAA Championships this weekend. Watch live on News On 6 and YouTube.

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 12:11 pm

By: Drake Johnson


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Oklahoma State national champions Wyatt Hendrickson and Dean Hamiti Jr. are holding a press conference on Tuesday after two upset title wins this weekend.

The OSU Wrestling team finished third overall at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

>>> Wyatt Hendrickson reflects on NCAA wrestling title, Air Force journey, Olympic goals

Hendrickson, a fifth-year senior from Newton, Kansas, snapped Gable Steveson’s 73-match winning streak for the win.

Hamiti upset No. 1 Keegan O'Toole from Missouri, 4-1.

>>> OSU's Wyatt Hendrickson stuns Olympic Gold medalist Steveson for title
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 25th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025

March 26th, 2025