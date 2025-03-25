Oklahoma measles update: 9 measles cases in the state, with 7 confirmed

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) said there are now nine cases of measles among unvaccinated people in Oklahoma, with seven of those cases being confirmed.

By: Drake Johnson

-

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released a situation update on measles cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, March 25, there are 9 cases in Oklahoma, with seven confirmed and two more deemed "probable" among unvaccinated people in northeastern Oklahoma.

Two cases that were previously reported as probable have been upgraded to confirmed.

The OSDH said confirmed cases show symptoms consistent with the standard definition of measles, and they have a confirmatory test result.

The probable cases lack a confirmatory test result, or like to a lab-confirmed case, according to the OSDH.

It was determined that no cases were through public exposure.

The OSDH said it works alongside the Cherokee Nation, the health care community and the Tulsa Health Department on these cases.

Follow along for measles updates from the OSDH HERE, and keep up with our coverage of the outbreak HERE.

Per state law, measles is an immediately notifiable disease. Healthcare providers, laboratories, and hospitals must report suspected or confirmed cases to the OSDH immediately at 405-426-8710, available 24/7.