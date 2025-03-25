Aaliyah Chavez commits to the Sooners: 5-star and top women's basketball recruit lands with Oklahoma

The 5-9 Chavez, the top-ranked player in the 2025 class, announced her college commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

5-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez is bringing her talents to Norman.

The 5-9 Chavez, the top-ranked player in the 2025 class, announced her college commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday. The announcement aired live on ESPN during Sportscenter. Hailing from Lubbock, Texas, she plays for Monterey High School.

Her final choices were Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, and South Carolina.

Chavez’s high school career earned her multiple prestigious honors, including McDonald’s All-American status, the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, and the Naismith National Player of the Year award. Chavez has already amassed nearly 4,800 points, 1,300 rebounds, and 800 assists over the course of her high school career, averaging 32 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

In her senior year, she led Monterey High School to a state championship and earned the prestigious 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year award.

Chavez recently visited the Oklahoma Sooners during their game against Florida Gulf Coast in the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament.