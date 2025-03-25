Flora Burris, 83, finds joy in volunteering at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

For 83-year-old Flora Burris, volunteering is more than just a way to give back -- it’s a source of joy. She’s volunteered at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for ten years. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provides food and services to more than 600 food pantries and meal programs in their 24-county service area.

For 83-year-old Flora Burris, volunteering is more than just a way to give back -- it’s a source of joy. She’s volunteered at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for ten years.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provides food and services to more than 600 food pantries and meal programs to 24 counties across the state.

A Heart for Service

Burris started volunteering at the Food Bank ten years ago.

"I came and I have been here ever since,” Burris said.

Her passion for the mission is deeply personal because she was once a person in need.

"When I was raising my kids, my husband died and I worked, but it wasn't enough and I was struggling at that time feeding the children,” Burris said. “I used to go over to Neighbor for Neighbor and get food, and then I turned around and started volunteering."

She does whatever she’s asked and enjoys spending time with the other volunteers.

"I think it's my calling because I feel like God sent me here for a purpose,” Burris said.

The Importance of Volunteering

Last year, the food bank had a total of 26,000 volunteer hours, which helped save around $750,000 in labor costs, according to Dwayne Sheridan, Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Education Manager.

The Food Bank needs donations like canned goods. You can donate to their facility, or you can donate at Walmart or Sam’s Club at checkout through March.

