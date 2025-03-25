Oklahoma State hosts North Texas for NIT quarterfinal: Tip-off time, game details

The 4th-seed Cowboys are hosting No. 2 North Texas in the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Stillwater.

By: John Holcomb

In two postseason matchups so far for OSU, they've defeated Wichita State 89-79 and SMU 85-83 to advance to the quarterfinals.

WHY IS THE GAME IN STILLWATER?

North Texas is the higher seed in the region and would normally host, but a previously scheduled staff luncheon is occupying UNT’s Super Pit. OSU is more than happy to host, and students get in free by showing their OSU ID.

HOW DID THE MEAN GREEN GET HERE?

North Texas won a tight game in Denton with Arkansas State on Sunday. Jasper Floyd made a turnaround jumper with one second to play for a 65-63 victory. UNT is 26-8 overall.

CAN THE COWBOYS AVOID A SECOND LOSS TO NORTH TEXAS IN THREE SEASONS?

The Mean Green defeated OSU in the NIT quarterfinals two years ago. Guard Tylor Perry led the way for North Texas in a 65-59 overtime contest in Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2023. Moulaye Sissoko had 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win and is one of two UNT players remaining from that team.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE WINNER?

With a win, OSU would advance to the NIT semifinals. The semis and championship games are set for Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis next week.