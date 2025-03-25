Oklahoma State hosts North Texas for NIT quarterfinal: Tip-off time, game details

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 3:23 pm
The 4th-seed Cowboys are hosting No. 2 North Texas in the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Stillwater.
In two postseason matchups so far for OSU, they've defeated Wichita State 89-79 and SMU 85-83 to advance to the quarterfinals.
North Texas is the higher seed in the region and would normally host, but a previously scheduled staff luncheon is occupying UNT’s Super Pit. OSU is more than happy to host, and students get in free by showing their OSU ID.
North Texas won a tight game in Denton with Arkansas State on Sunday. Jasper Floyd made a turnaround jumper with one second to play for a 65-63 victory. UNT is 26-8 overall.
The Mean Green defeated OSU in the NIT quarterfinals two years ago. Guard Tylor Perry led the way for North Texas in a 65-59 overtime contest in Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2023. Moulaye Sissoko had 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win and is one of two UNT players remaining from that team.
With a win, OSU would advance to the NIT semifinals. The semis and championship games are set for Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis next week.
