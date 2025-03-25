Joplin EF-5 tornado: Oklahoma emergency responders reflect on the deadly storm

A new Netflix Documentary has brought renewed attention to the deadly 2011 Joplin tornado.

By: Eden Jones

May 22, 2011

"A lot of these buildings were completely gone," said Bob Anderson.

As the former Rogers County Emergency Manager, he was called into action the night an EF-5 tornado hit the town of Joplin, Missouri. It killed 158 people and left widespread destruction. It is known for being one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.

On the Big Screens

Fast forward to 2025: a new Netflix documentary titled "The Twister: Caught in the Storm" has brought the story of that dark day into the homes of viewers around the world.

It goes inside the deadly twister with first-hand recounts from those who were in Joplin that day.

The Importance of Remembering

Matt Bell is the Program Director for Oklahoma Task Force 1, but was another emergency responder on the ground in Joplin 14 years ago as a Tulsa firefighter. Both he and Anderson say it's important to remember that time.

“They do rebuild, they do clean up and they move on with life, but Joplin will always be remembered for that EF-5 tornado,” said Bell.