Key Financial Support Options for Seniors: Navigating FAFSA and Beyond

Oklahoma high school seniors must complete their FAFSA by this week's deadline, while alternative financial aid options are also available, according to education experts with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium.

By: David Prock

This week, Oklahoma high school seniors face a deadline to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).





It’s now a graduation requirement, but FAFSA isn’t the only way to get help paying for college.





Aaron Wilson and Chantelle Lott from the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 at 4 to discuss the financial support options available for students and families.





Parents can visit TulsaSchools.org/FAFSA for additional help or to make an appointment. The deadline is March 26.





