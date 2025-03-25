Key Financial Support Options for Seniors: Navigating FAFSA and Beyond

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 4:26 pm
This week, Oklahoma high school seniors face a deadline to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
It’s now a graduation requirement, but FAFSA isn’t the only way to get help paying for college.
Aaron Wilson and Chantelle Lott from the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 at 4 to discuss the financial support options available for students and families.
Parents can visit TulsaSchools.org/FAFSA for additional help or to make an appointment. The deadline is March 26.
Related Story: New Oklahoma Rule Requires Students To Complete FAFSA For Graduation
March 5th, 2025
March 26th, 2025