Mannford Public Schools set to reopen Thursday after Oklahoma wildfires

Mannford Public Schools says it is on track to return to class on Thursday, March 27.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Mannford Public Schools says it is on track to return to class on Thursday, March 27.

School was closed Monday through Wednesday due to the amount of soot, smoke, and ash at several of the districts following the extensive wildfires last week.

Statement from Mannford Public Schools:

Mannford Public Schools is on track to resume classes Thursday (March 27, 2025)!

Join me in rendering a huge "THANK YOU" and "KUDOS" to our friends at Burggraf Disaster Restoration!

To complete all of the required classroom, cafeteria, library, and office remediation, the gymnasiums had to temporarily be deemed a lower priority. For the short term, student activities in the MARC Gym, MMS Gym, MPF Gym, and MHS Gym will be severely limited. Thankfully, the weather is looking favorable for the remainder of this week for outdoor PE activities!

The heart of our community to love one another, to be true neighbors through these difficult days is absolutely beautiful and strong. I am most thankful to be in this Pirate Family with you. Thank you for your patience and understanding in this process!

I'm sure looking very forward to being back together with you all this Thursday!

To see all of News On 6's Wildfire coverage, CLICK HERE.



