Hit-and-run outside Tulsa bar injures woman, police search for suspect: 'It's a miracle she's alive'

Tulsa Police are searching for a driver accused of critically injuring a woman during a hit-and-run on Sunday.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

A fight outside a bar in east Tulsa escalates to a woman getting rammed by a car early Sunday morning. Tulsa Police are still looking for the driver.

The woman is now in the hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg, a shattered knee, and an injured arm, but she’s just thankful to be alive.

911 Calls About Fights

Tulsa Police say they got several 911 calls about fights outside Friendly Tavern near 31st and 129th East Avenue early Sunday morning.

"Bunch of females, or some males involved, employees are trying to break it up. It's kind of a mess when you look at it; who all is actually involved in it and what they are doing,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

As officers were headed to the scene, several more calls came in saying someone was running over people in the parking lot.

Multiple People Injured

Police say when they got there, they found the victim with severe injuries who had been hit by a car and pinned against her own vehicle. Police say several other people were also injured.

Police say they later got surveillance video, and the video shows a fight outside the bar, then a man in a minivan plows into the crowd of people. Police say the video shows the victim standing by her car and the minivan hammering on the gas and plowing into her, pinning her against her car. Police say the driver then took off.

"They pull out of their parking space and then just ram, they just hammer it. And you can see our victim standing by her car and just get plowed. Really hard and ran over. It's a miracle she's alive,” said Bean.

The Investigation

Police are still looking for the driver of the minivan and are still investigating what led up to the fights.

They say there were a lot of people outside the bar when this happened and a lot of people involved in the fight so they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.