'It was a nightmare:' Woman injured in Tulsa hit-and-run says she's thankful to be alive

Samantha Camacho, a single mom from Tulsa, was hospitalized after a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Friendly Tavern on Sunday. With several injuries, she says she is thankful to be alive.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

A Tulsa woman says she’s thankful to be alive after she was rammed by a car in the parking lot outside of a Tulsa bar.

"That vehicle came just as fast as it could, right at me. It was a nightmare,” said Samantha Camacho.

Camacho is now in a hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg, a shattered knee and an injured arm. She says she’s expected to have to be in the hospital for weeks, so she had to quit her job this week. She’s a single mom and now has no money coming in, and her car is damaged from the crash.

"He just kept going. A lot of people were pounding on the vehicle and everything telling him to put it in reverse. He just kept gassing it,” said Camacho.

A cell phone video shows the crash and the chaos outside the bar, Friendly Tavern, early Sunday morning. The video shows the driver of a minivan ramming into Camacho and pinning her against her car.

The driver then took off.

"I just screamed and cried and hollered in everything. It was a bad thing,” said Camacho.

Camacho says she is a regular at Friendly Tavern and knows everyone there. She says she was there for a friend's birthday party, but the bar closed early because of some fights. She says she and her friend were trying to leave when a fight broke out in front of the bar and a driver plowed into the crowd.

"I wanted to hurry and get out of there because I live quite a ways from there, so I got out of the car and went over there and hollered at her to come on and as soon as I did, I saw the vehicle come just right at me. There was nothing I could do. I couldn't jump, move out of the way or anything,” said Camacho.

Camacho says her friend was also injured and has a broken arm. Camacho says she has a long road to recovery, but is thankful she is alive and for everyone who helped her.