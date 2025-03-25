Cherokee Nation distributes $7.6 million to 107 school districts from tribal car tag sales

Cherokee Nation disbursed $7.6 million from car tag sales to 107 Oklahoma school districts—impacting 34,174 Cherokee students.

By: Emory Bryan

The Cherokee Nation distributed $7.6 million from tribal car tag sales to 107 school districts, serving 34,174 Cherokee students in public schools.

The numbers are broken down by county:

Adair County - $581,472.02 Cherokee County - $1,026,519.19 Craig County - $177,085.67 Delaware County - $538,367.10 Mayes County - $552,587.28 Muskogee County - $757,002.35 Nowata County - $95,097.45 Ottawa County - $125,093.14 Osage County - $6,887.90 Rogers County - $743,893.13 Sequoyah County - $664,126.81 Tulsa County - $1,757,525.28 Wagoner County - $294,179.56 Washington County - $273,294.07





The Cherokee Nation distributed funds generated from car tag sales, both within the Cherokee Reservation and outside the reservation, under a compact with the State of Oklahoma.

A new compact that started Jan. 1 will change the funding generated by tag sales in border counties, including Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, Muskogee, and Mayes. Each will get less under the new compact, with the exact amount determined by shifts in buying patterns for Cherokees living in those counties.

For more information about the compact deal, click here.

🔗3 major tribes come to agreement with Oklahoma about tribal car tags