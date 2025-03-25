'Our culture is in the right spot:' Tre Lamb after first spring practice for Tulsa Football

Tre Lamb answers questions after his first spring practice as Tulsa coach.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Tre Lamb meets with the media after his first spring practice at TU.

Yeah, it was good. You know, first I like to [say] how proud of I am of our guys over the first eight weeks. You know, we had some incredible numbers in the weight room. We got to give a lot of credit to our administration, getting these guys some food, really for the first time, feeding them two meals a day, breakfast and lunch mandatory. They're sleeping good. I feel really good about our progress in the weight room. had eight guys cleaning or 10 guys cleaning 300 pounds. We got here, we had 53 after our eight week process. So really proud of the weight room start with that and then you talk about the field work. Doing the OTAs really helps. You used to you couldn't do those and the first day is really ugly. And today I think we had two turnovers and one false start. So clean for the most part. We got to get better obviously. We're a little bit out of shape. It's the first hot day we've had coming back from spring break. Helmets on for the first time, spiders on for the first time. We got a little tired at end of practice. I'm not a fan of that because I want our team to be tough with great body language and we got to be better there.

Player Evaluations

Yeah, and we're evaluating every day. We have a great personnel staff with a GM and two director player personnels and assistant to the head coach. And lot of guys are evaluating that, coordinators every day, like who can help us who can't. That's a big piece of what we're doing right now. The spring used to be a developmental piece and it still is. There's still a lot of that, but there's a lot of evaluation. Who can help us? When the lights come on, who's gonna win games? Who's gonna make plays? We gotta make plays. And I feel really good about some pieces we have. Now we still gotta go get six or eight transfers here in May. And then hopefully some of our guys don't go in the portal. So we're really working hard on that, building relationships with our players and compensating our players. But we also have to go get some pieces. We got to get a couple more tight ends, couple more alignment pass rushers, looking for an older safety. There's some pieces we still got to go get and we're evaluating the portal and pre portal every day.

Offensive Line

Yeah, certainly pleased. We really hit on some guys in the portal. We'll know more when we put pads on, but that was a group I thought was in shape. I thought they held up pretty good. We only got 13 guys repping three groups, so we got a lot of guys taking a lot of reps there, and it's good for them. They need it, but I still think we need a couple more pieces there, and we'll go get that done. But I like the guys we got, man. We got a tough team. We got guys that are about the right stuff. This team wants to win. It's my third time taking over a roster as a head coach, and this is the most compelled team I've had.

Attitude of the group

They want to be good. They're pissed off that they've been losing. And that makes me happy in the mornings when I get up. And that makes our coaching staff happy to work with them. They want to be good. That's half the battle. Our culture is in the right spot.

Qb play

Good, I'd say good, not great. Tim missed one on the sideline over there. Got to take charge better. This is new system, new snap count, new formations. Being able to talk in the headset helps, but operating at a high level is important at that position. But the two we got, I really like them. And I think we can win a lot of games with Kurt and Tim. I want to see the ball move down the field. Good quarterbacks, I don't care what it looks like, when they're in the game, the ball moves. And the great ones, complete the layups at an unbelievable percentage, the easy throws. Tom Brady threw to the flat of the field more than anybody in football, and he just ate it up and didn't get bored with it. So you can play this position without getting bored. And that's what we're trying to teach these guys.