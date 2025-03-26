Tulsa neighborhoods could get new life under pilot program. Here's how to apply

Mayor Monroe Nichols launches NCI Pilot Program to transform Tulsa neighborhoods. This equity-focused initiative will help communities identify strengths and improve conditions.

By: Ethan Wright

-

After decades of frustration, a new program aims to bring real change to Tulsa neighborhoods. A new program, steered by Mayor Monroe Nichols, could bring long-needed resources to neighborhoods in Tulsa. Mayor Nichols signed an executive order in February, establishing the Neighborhood Conditions Index Pilot Program.

News On 6 spoke with Paulina Baeze, director of City Planning, who gave us a closer look at the details of the program. Here's what she had to say:

Q: What does NCI mean, and what is its purpose?

A: NCI stands for Neighborhood Convenience Index. It’s an effort by the City of Tulsa to promote a more equitable allocation of resources throughout the city and to help or assist neighborhoods in identifying their strengths and assets, as well as their areas of opportunity for them to improve.

Q: Can you tell us about the new initiative related to NCI?

A: Right now, we’re launching a very exciting initiative called the NCI Pilot Program. This is a neighborhood program that seeks to strengthen partnerships and collaboration with neighborhoods through the assistance of city departments, using the data from NCI and helping them identify and address certain conditions that the city has resources available to provide support with.

Q: It seems like NCI has been around for a while. What’s new with this program?

A: The data was out there for neighborhoods to be able to utilize it. But as of February, Mayor Nichols signed an executive order that provides a directive to city departments to provide support to up to three neighborhoods that we’re going to be selecting.

Q: Have the neighborhoods already been chosen?

A: The application process actually just opened yesterday. We had an information session and invited several neighborhood areas that we previously identified as prioritized, neighborhoods that really need these resources and services, and are actively engaged with the city. These could be neighborhood associations, block groups, etc.

Q: What kind of resources can participating neighborhoods expect?

A: Things like addressing loose animals, crime, code violations, walkability conditions, streets, sidewalks, street signage, etc.

Q: Is every city department involved in this initiative?

A: No. The task force has representatives from Public Works, Animal Services, Code Enforcement, Tulsa Police Department, and the Planning Office, which will serve as liaisons.

Q: What happens to neighborhoods that aren’t selected?

A: This is a pilot program, and it’s going to be a one-year-long process. If successful, we’ll continue this program and select new neighborhood areas every year.

Q: Why is this initiative important, and why now?

A: Data can help us identify needs and pinpoint those areas that need help the most, promoting a more equitable distribution of resources. It also provides the opportunity for neighborhood residents to partner with the city and work together to find solutions to address sometimes the root causes of problems.

Q: Will this initiative make it easier for residents to collaborate with the city?

A: I think there’s an opportunity to partner and work together throughout the year with those neighborhoods that get selected. We’ll probably be meeting once a month, working together, asking what they want to do, providing the resources, and then following up on the implementation of those resources.

Q: How can neighborhood groups apply?

A: Go to TulsaPlanning.org/nci. The application form is there, available in both English and Spanish.

There’s also a link to the recording of the information session, in case you missed that event yesterday, along with a series of maps showing the neighborhoods eligible to apply.