Oklahoma Wesleyan's magical season ends in the NAIA National Championship Game

Oklahoma Wesleyan finishes the season 28-8, and NAIA national runner-up.

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 8:58 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Kansas City, MO -

Oklahoma Wesleyan's magical postseason run came to an end Tuesday night, as College of Idaho beat the Eagles 93-65 to claim the national title. Oklahoma Wesleyan finishes the season 28-8 and national runner-up.

Oklahoma Wesley tied the game at 15 at the 13:36 mark of the 1st half, but College of Idaho went on a 34-14 run to close out the half and never looked back.

Jaden Lietzke had another double-double for the Eagles, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Bene added 15 points and 5 rebounds for OKWU. 

College of Idaho shot an incredible 53% (16-30) from 3-point. 
