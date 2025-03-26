Cowboys' last-minute rally falls shy at NIT, N. Texas to Final Four

Despite a nail-biting rally, the Oklahoma State Cowboys fall short in their face-off against North Texas. Recapping the memorable moments and what this means for OSU's future under Steve Lutz.

By: John Holcomb

-

After the Cowboys fell behind by as many as 9 with just over a minute to play, many Oklahoma State fans had already headed for the exits.

But this Cowboy team, with its somewhat newfound grit down the stretch, put on a rally for the ages that came up just one 3-point attempt short.

Brandon Newman, in a 2-point game with .7 seconds left, got the ball off the sideline and nearly banked in what would have been a game-winning 3.

That would have covered up all the mistakes and the missed opportunities for OSU, the Cowboys just 9 of 16 from the free-throw line.

After taking a lead in the second half and having all the momentum, a foul on a 3-point shot by North Texas.

The shot went in, the free throw was good, and the Cowboys never led again.

OSU's first season under Steve Lutz finishes at 17-18.

North Texas moves on to the NIT Final Four in Indianapolis next Tuesday.

As for Lutz, he heads on the recruiting trail at 7 a.m. flying out of Stillwater in the morning.



