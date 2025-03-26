Cowboys' last-minute rally falls shy at NIT, N. Texas to Final Four

Despite a nail-biting rally, the Oklahoma State Cowboys fall short in their face-off against North Texas. Recapping the memorable moments and what this means for OSU's future under Steve Lutz.

Tuesday, March 25th 2025, 11:37 pm

By: John Holcomb


STILLWATER, Okla. -

After the Cowboys fell behind by as many as 9 with just over a minute to play, many Oklahoma State fans had already headed for the exits. 

But this Cowboy team, with its somewhat newfound grit down the stretch, put on a rally for the ages that came up just one 3-point attempt short. 

Brandon Newman, in a 2-point game with .7 seconds left, got the ball off the sideline and nearly banked in what would have been a game-winning 3. 

That would have covered up all the mistakes and the missed opportunities for OSU, the Cowboys just 9 of 16 from the free-throw line.

After taking a lead in the second half and having all the momentum, a foul on a 3-point shot by North Texas. 

The shot went in, the free throw was good, and the Cowboys never led again. 

OSU's first season under Steve Lutz finishes at 17-18. 

North Texas moves on to the NIT Final Four in Indianapolis next Tuesday. 

As for Lutz, he heads on the recruiting trail at 7 a.m. flying out of Stillwater in the morning. 
John Holcomb
John Holcomb

John Holcomb plays a pivotal role as Sports Director of the News On 6 Sports' team. Holcomb began his career at KOTV in November 1995.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 25th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025