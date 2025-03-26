Outdoor pics with Tess: Taetum's proud catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Wednesday, March 26th 2025, 5:01 am

By: Tess Maune


A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is already making a name for herself as an angler.

Taetum proudly showed off two big crappie she caught while enjoying the outdoors—one of her favorite activities.

She is passionate about fishing and is probably looking ahead to turkey season. Despite her young age, Taetum has learned how to call in turkeys.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 26th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 25th, 2025

March 24th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025

March 27th, 2025