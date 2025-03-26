Outdoor pics with Tess: Taetum's proud catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is already making a name for herself as an angler.

Taetum proudly showed off two big crappie she caught while enjoying the outdoors—one of her favorite activities.

She is passionate about fishing and is probably looking ahead to turkey season. Despite her young age, Taetum has learned how to call in turkeys.

