Tulsa woman provides support for breast cancer patients through the Giving Heart Foundation

After surviving breast cancer, Tulsa woman Baha Srour founded the Giving Heart Foundation to provide support, financial assistance, and essential recovery equipment to women undergoing similar battles.

By: Jayden Brannon

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, going through 6 months of chemo, a double mastectomy reconstruction, and 28 rounds of radiation, a Tulsa woman has made it her mission to help other women who are in similar situations.

Baha Srour started the Giving Heart Foundation to help bring women healing and comfort during their breast cancer recovery process.

Cancer is a six-letter word that nobody wants to hear. "I just went in for a routine mammogram."

For Amber Devilbiss, that word changed her life.

"From there, they just identified that it was something more serious, that they wanted to do a biopsy, and the biopsy came back showing that it was cancerous," she said.

Devilbiss was diagnosed with stage zero ductal carcinoma in situ grade two, which is a very early form of breast cancer that hasn’t spread. She said there were no signs she had cancer, but she does have a family history of breast cancer and double mastectomies.

"Literally, my aunt had one in 2023, my mom had one in 2024, and here in 2025, I had to have one."

While she knew they caught the cancer early, she didn't know what was ahead.

"Just because everyone's cancer journey is different, the double mastectomy journey, while different for everyone as well overall, it's very similar," Devilbiss said.

That's when she met Baha Srour, the founder of the Giving Heart Foundation.

"For some people, it's a chair; for others, it's a lifeline," Srour said.

Srour started the Giving Heart Foundation in 2020 after her own battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed with invasive intermedial lobular carcinoma.

She went through 6 months of chemo and a double mastectomy reconstruction, and 28 rounds of radiation.

After going through the recovery process herself, Srour knew she wanted to help other women in the same situation but who may not have the same resources.

"I try to create exactly what was given to me at a hospital, but now since it's an outpatient, women don't have that opportunity, so I'm creating this in the comfort of their home," Srour said.

Srour and her husband have collected reclining chairs to help women like Devilbiss, who are recovering from surgery.

"It could stand me up, it could lay me down, it was incredibly comfortable to be in for the time that I had to be in it because it's basically what I sat in and slept in for three weeks,” Devilbiss said, "it's really a blessing for anyone who is facing this journey and that's going to have to go through this surgery."

Each chair comes with a side table, compression boots, and a blanket.

Chairs are passed from home to home and patient to patient, bringing with them memories, hardships, healing, and comfort.

"All these chairs, I feel like there's so much prayer that goes into them that those women sit on them and they can feel it," Srour said.

Srour said the foundation also helps those in recovery with certain finances, like bills and mortgage payments, "couples or families shouldn't focus on financial burden, they should focus more on healing themselves instead of focusing on how are we going to pay the mortgage, how are we going to pay the electricity."

Srour said they rely on volunteers with pickup trucks to transport the chairs from one house to the next.

You can learn more about the Giving Heart Foundation, how to receive help, or how to volunteer by contacting Baha Srour at baha@thegivingheartfoundation.org or 918-695-9655.

You can also visit the Giving Heart Foundation's Facebook page.